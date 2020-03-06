abc13 plus memorial

Teens learn about law enforcement from deputy constables

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not very often teenagers are happy to hear police sirens.

But, at the Guthrie Center, it's just part of a lesson.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about law enforcement. And, law enforcement officers can have a tendency to feel isolated from the community. So, it gives both a chance to really get to know each other on a different level," explained sergeant Roy Guinn with Harris County's Precinct 5 Constable's office.

The constable started a course for adults five years ago.

It was so popular, so he started a teen academy two years later.

Now, Sgt. Guinn teaches six week courses at several locations within the precinct.

"I'm interested in law, and I watch a lot of shows," said 15-year-old Ariana Rojas, "I just want to learn more about it and see what happens in real life."

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonteacherabc13 plusteenpolice officerabc13 plus memorialstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Elita Loresca visits with Wilchester Elementary
Teen bringing awareness to autism with jewelry business
150 families receiving help after Watson Grinding explosion
Lone Star hospitality on the menu at Taste of Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rice employee among 2 coronavirus cases in Harris Co.
6 Texas labs equipped to test coronavirus, Gov. Abbott says
What Harris County is doing to prep for COVID-19 threat
HISD COO reassigned to work from home after FBI investigation
Potential coronavirus vaccine tucked away in Houston freezer
Senate vote sends Pres. Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
How to make hand sanitizer
Show More
Channelview HS employee family member under quarantine
AJ Armstrong's brother told doctors he witnessed murders
Elita Loresca visits with Wilchester Elementary
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
5-year-old dies after emergency at child care center
More TOP STORIES News