GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The threat of rain didn't hold up the 33rd annual AIA-Houston Sandcastle competition on Stewart Beach on Saturday.
Teams had just five hours to get their designs into actual sand sculptures.
The judging of the sculptures was rated on originality of concept, artistic execution, technical difficulty, carving technique, and utilization of the site.
The AIA Sandcastle competition is a fundraising event for AIA Houston and ArCH Foundation.
On Sunday, visitors still had the chance to take a peek at the finished pieces before the rain came pouring in.
For more information, go to the AIA Houston website.
Rain or shine, teams compete at AIA-Houston Sandcastle competition in Galveston
COMPETITION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News