Game Changers

Teacher's music-inspired art car creations span 3 decades

By Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rebecca Bass is a legend in the Houston Art Car Parade.

The longtime teacher is the creator of HISD's award-winning art car class. Since 1990, she's helped her students create 32 art cars, many of them paying tribute to rock 'n' roll greats.

"It's hard to say favorites," said Bass. "There are some that I've had favorites driving. One was 'Atomic Dog.' It was wonderful and it was a tribute to George Clinton."

Every year that her students have entered the Art Car Parade, they have won the event's top prize.

"My students come up with the most amazing things ever," said Bass.

This year, her students at Heights High School created a mobile masterpiece that pays tribute to legendary Texas blues shredder Stevie Ray Vaughan.

"The kids wanted to do a Texas artist," said Bass. "And how Texas can you get besides Stevie Ray Vaughan? A couple of the kids liked him, knew who he was, but now they really like him and now they really know who he is."

The students will be skating alongside their amazing creation during the Art Car Parade in downtown Houston this weekend.

"I want them outside the car so they can drink in the 350,000 people that are downtown cheering them on," said Bass. "It's very intoxicating and wonderful."

ABC13 will live stream the parade this Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. on abc13.com and on the ABC13 YouTube page. For more information on the Houston Art Car Parade, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonartparadeeducationhisdgame changersart carsabc13 & you
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAME CHANGERS
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Helping raise $11M for Houston small businesses
Brothers, 12 and 13, balance owning bakery and college classes
Teen born without limbs already has sights for political office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News