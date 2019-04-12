Teacher's music-inspired art car creations span 3 decades

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rebecca Bass is a legend in the Houston Art Car Parade.
The longtime teacher is the creator of HISD's award-winning art car class. Since 1990, she's helped her students create 32 art cars, many of them paying tribute to rock 'n' roll greats.
"It's hard to say favorites," said Bass. "There are some that I've had favorites driving. One was 'Atomic Dog.' It was wonderful and it was a tribute to George Clinton."
Every year that her students have entered the Art Car Parade, they have won the event's top prize.
"My students come up with the most amazing things ever," said Bass.
This year, her students at Heights High School created a mobile masterpiece that pays tribute to legendary Texas blues shredder Stevie Ray Vaughan.
"The kids wanted to do a Texas artist," said Bass. "And how Texas can you get besides Stevie Ray Vaughan? A couple of the kids liked him, knew who he was, but now they really like him and now they really know who he is."
The students will be skating alongside their amazing creation during the Art Car Parade in downtown Houston this weekend.
"I want them outside the car so they can drink in the 350,000 people that are downtown cheering them on," said Bass. "It's very intoxicating and wonderful."
