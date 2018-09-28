FREE STUFF

Take in some art, ballroom dance and concerts for FREE this weekend

Here's a look at FREE events happening around town this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events happening around town.

Friday, September 28
Children's Story Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Aerie Pop Up
Discovery Green
12 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Live Music at La Centerra
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
7 p.m.

Friday Market
FM Kitchen & Bar
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza
City Centre
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 29

Bark in the Park
23400 Park Rd.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

OutRun Hunger 5K Walk/Run
Harvest Green
8:30 a.m.

Hispanic Heritage Festival
Central Green
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Yoga at the Park
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market
2011 Leeland
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Moon Garden: Moon Dance
Discovery Green
7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
