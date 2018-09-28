HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events happening around town.
Friday, September 28
Children's Story Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Aerie Pop Up
Discovery Green
12 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Live Music at La Centerra
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
7 p.m.
Friday Market
FM Kitchen & Bar
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza
City Centre
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 29
Bark in the Park
23400 Park Rd.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
OutRun Hunger 5K Walk/Run
Harvest Green
8:30 a.m.
Hispanic Heritage Festival
Central Green
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sunday, September 30
Yoga at the Park
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market
2011 Leeland
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Moon Garden: Moon Dance
Discovery Green
7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.