STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Take advantage of these FREE things for dad

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out what's free for your week ahead.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What's a better way to kick off Father's Day weekend than with free food?

Christy's Donuts Kolaches in Montrose gave away two free kolaches to the first 30 dads who showed up this morning.

Don't worry if you didn't make it in time. Here are some other freebies you can still take advantage of this week.

This Sunday, fathers and grandfathers get in free at the Museum of Fine Arts all day and free admission even extends to the Bayou Bend Gardens. This event is from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Even more free stuff for your week ahead.



Get dad out of the heat this Sunday at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Galveston with a regular ticket purchase. If you are one of the first 10 dads to the park, you can even take advantage of half-off cabanas.

Cap off your dad's night with a free 6-ounce froyo at any participating TCBY locations all day Sunday.

Hooters is kicking off Father's Day this Sunday with buy one, get one free wings for dad. Just purchase 10 wings and get 10 more free.

Be sure to take the kids to the square at Memorial City Mall for the Father's Day Funzone from noon - 4 p.m. There will be games and inflatables for all ages, not just dad.

But if you are on the north side, nothing says dad like sports cars. Head over to Market Street in The Woodlands for the exotic cars and coffee meet up this Sunday from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter for more consumer news.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfinanceconsumerstretch your dollarsave moneyFather's Dayfree stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News