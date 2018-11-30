FREE STUFF

Visit Santa's 2.5 ton gingerbread house FREE starting this weekend

Need something free to do this weekend? We have you covered!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, November 30

Free Concert
The Plaza at CityCentre
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Mayor's Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting
City Hall Farmers Market
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

2.5 Ton Santa's Gingerbread Sweet Shop
Hilton Americas-Houston
8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
visit now through Dec. 30.

Holiday Marketplace
MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 1

Holiday Marketplace
MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Holiday in the Park - Pop Up Downtown HTX
Market Square Park
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 2

Cigna Sunday Streets (Holiday Edition)
Downtown Houston
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
