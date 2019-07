EMBED >More News Videos The Wilson County Sheriiff's Office says 'multiple people' are dead after a violent shooting at a Texas Baptist church.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a day of remembrance and celebration in Sutherland Springs as the town dedicated a new worship center at the church where a gunman killed 26 people.Worshippers at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs read the names of the victims as they dedicated the new center and education building Sunday.The new worship center is the result of community fundraising and donated labor.