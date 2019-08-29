community service

Summer of Service sweepstakes: Enter to win a trip to Disneyland for volunteering in your community

Enter the Summer of Service Sweepstakes for a chance to win a vacation for four to Disneyland. (Disney)

BURBANK, Calif. -- Here at ABC, we want to celebrate those of you who have volunteered in the community this summer. Enter the Summer of Service Sweepstakes for a chance to win a vacation for four to Disneyland! Tweet about how you volunteered this summer with #SummerOfServiceSweepstakes through Sept. 30, 2019, to enter for a chance to win. You must tag and follow @WDTelevisionCSR. Visit Disney.com/Heroes for the official rules.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends 9/30/19. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Winner randomly selected. See Official Rules at Disney.com/Heroes for full details including eligibility, how to enter, odds, prize description & limitations. Void where prohibited.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity servicedisneydisneylandvolunteerismsweepstakes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Mentor 1 of first female voices at Galveston Boys and Girls Club
Football coach born without arms or legs receives ESPY
Former Marine who lost leg after helicopter crash receives ESPY
'Stronger to Serve' helps kids serve their communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child sex assault suspect arrested in Baytown
Man accused of killing couple to avoid murder trial testimony
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
Mom says son kicked out of school over social media post
Possible scenarios for the Texans and Jadaveon Clowney
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
Show More
Houston man pleads guilty in so-called honor killings
Constable warning public about scammers posing to be him
Buy this, but don't buy this to save money in September
Another round of strong storms possible in Houston today
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
More TOP STORIES News