Pasadena Strawberry Fest opens early for children with special needs

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena Strawberry Festival dedicated Friday to 130 children with special needs from the Pasadena and Deer Park school districts.For the 13th year, the Berry Special Children's Program opened up the festival a little early so those kids could enjoy it."We try to give them an opportunity to just be children, they don't have to worry about their classroom, they don't have to worry about their disability or being different," said Pasadena Strawberry Festival Director Bert Muston. "They just get to come out and have fun, laugh, giggle and have a blast."Children received lunch, T-shirts and goodie bags.After lunch, the children enjoyed pig races, a circus and petting zoo.