Community & Events

Pasadena Strawberry Fest opens early for children with special needs

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena Strawberry Festival dedicated Friday to 130 children with special needs from the Pasadena and Deer Park school districts.

For the 13th year, the Berry Special Children's Program opened up the festival a little early so those kids could enjoy it.

"We try to give them an opportunity to just be children, they don't have to worry about their classroom, they don't have to worry about their disability or being different," said Pasadena Strawberry Festival Director Bert Muston. "They just get to come out and have fun, laugh, giggle and have a blast."

Children received lunch, T-shirts and goodie bags.

After lunch, the children enjoyed pig races, a circus and petting zoo.

For more information visit the Pasadena Strawberry Festival website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspasadenahoustonfestivalspecial needs children
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News