Several Cy-Woods students got a big surprise when a generous stranger paid for their homecoming dinners.Celebrating their homecoming at La Maria in Cypress, Rebekah Casassa and her friends say another diner stepped in and paid for their meal."I didn't think generous people still existed," said Cassassa.The woman gave the students $80 and refused to take the change back, suggesting the students tip their limo driver.Casassa and her friends say this is a tradition they hope to pay forward in the future.