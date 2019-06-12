Houston Zoo wants you to chill out with extended summer hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beat the summer heat and enjoy the zoo in the evening.
The Houston Zoo is extending its weekend hours for visitors to enjoy exhibits in cooler weather. Beginning June 14, the zoo will stay open until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The summer-long event will include a children's DJ, coloring mural, and lawn games. In addition, each weekend zoo guests will be able to interact with different animals and learn from the zookeepers what it takes to care for these animals.
Also, if you haven't been to the zoo in a while, they have just opened their new Texas Wetlands exhibit, with whooping cranes, a bald eagle and American alligators.
For all event details and to buy tickets, visit www.houstonzoo.org.
