St. Thomas High School seniors and freshmen team up to give back

The outgoing and incoming students are coming together to send boxes of joy to the less fortunate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
'Tis the season for giving back over at St. Thomas High School.

The entering freshman class went to summer camp with senior class leaders to help them transition into high school.

During that time, they learned about brotherhood, as well as the importance of giving back to the community.

One of the goals was collecting toys for their Box of Joy program. It provides gifts for those less fortunate.

"That way they have something to open on Christmas," said senior Seth Deitz. "There can either be clothes, toys, just something to help them out and put a smile on their face."

The 'boxes of joy' will be shipped globally to those in need.

Throughout the school year, senior leaders will continue to mentor the freshman class to help them prepare for their years to come at St. Thomas.

"We want to continue that momentum throughout the school year, which is why we have these house meetings once a month," said teacher Andrew Quittenton.

"It allows us to show them that hey, y'all are friends who are here for the long run and y'all need to be in it together. And so that's what we're trying to instill in them, is that you're not alone," Deitz said.
