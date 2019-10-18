free stuff friday

Spooky fun with these FREE Halloween events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, October 18

Dia de la Hispanidad at Miller
Miller Outdoor Theater
7:30 p.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Saturday, October 19

Spooky Party
Sheldon Lake Park
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cross Creek Ranch Art Market & Home Tour
6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lunada
Miller Outdoor Theater
7:30 p.m.

Screen on the Green
1500 McKinney
7:30 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

11th Annual Houston Vision Walk
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Flea by Night
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Unplugged
Discovery Green
5 p.m.

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Symphonic Spooktacular
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.

