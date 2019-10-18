Spooky fun with these FREE Halloween events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, October 18
Dia de la Hispanidad at Miller
Miller Outdoor Theater
7:30 p.m.
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Saturday, October 19
Spooky Party
Sheldon Lake Park
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Cross Creek Ranch Art Market & Home Tour
6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Lunada
Miller Outdoor Theater
7:30 p.m.
Screen on the Green
1500 McKinney
7:30 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
11th Annual Houston Vision Walk
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Flea by Night
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 20
Unplugged
Discovery Green
5 p.m.
Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Symphonic Spooktacular
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.
