COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Controversial 'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A sign posted by a Dunkin' Donuts manager received strong reaction from customers and social media users. (KTRK)

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTRK) --
A sign posted by a Dunkin' Donuts manager in Maryland received strong reaction from customers and social media users.

Many are incensed, while others don't see a problem.
WBAL-TV reports the sign read:

"If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call (number) with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for a free coffee and a pastry."

SEE ALSO: Rant against NYC restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

A customer at a Fresh Kitchen in Manhattan was caught on camera expressing his displeasure over workers speaking Spanish inside the establishment



The sign has gone viral on social media, attracting national attention.

Comments on social media include:

"Couldn't agree more. If I owned a business the rule would be speak whatever language you want when you are not working. But, when you are working you will only speak English."

However, one customer said, "That's horrible. I guess (it's) kind of expected in this climate of horrible things like that."

Another franchise owner admitted he placed a similar sign in his store years ago. He says he did it to please customers.

Dunkin' Donuts responded by saying, "The franchise owner has informed us that the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own judgement to ensure those standards are being met. While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdunkin' donutsu.s. & worldMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News