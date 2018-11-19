Share Your Holidays 2018

HOUSTON --Share Your Holidays
It's that time of year again...a time to help make the holiday season a little brighter for those less fortunate. Many of our neighbors are living at or below the poverty line. Many are forced to choose between things like feeding their children and paying rent. Thousands of individuals and families are finding themselves in need. Your donations and financial contributions help the Houston Food Bank warm the holiday season for our neighbors most in need. Share Your Holidays and help make the season brighter. Donate now through December 7th by bringing non-perishable food items to one of our many collection sites listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.
If you would like to request a donation of food, call the Houston Food Bank. For English call 713-547-8692. For Spanish, call 713-547-8693
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
Ashley Home Stores
Click Here For Locations
Greater Houston Honda Dealers
Click Here For Locations
Houston Police Stations
Near Town (Montrose) - 802 Westheimer Houston, TX 77006
Eastside Substation - 7525 Sherman Houston, TX 77012
Kingwood Substation - 3915 Rustic Woods Dr. Kingwood, TX 77339
Midwest Substation - 7277 Regency Square Blvd. Houston, TX 77036
Southeast Substation - 8300 Mykawa Rd. Houston, TX 77048
Southwest Substation - 13097 Nitida Houston, TX 77045
Westside Substation - 3203 S Dairy Ashford 77082
Clear Lake Substation - 2855 Bay Area Blvd Houston, TX 77062
South Gessner Substation - 8605 Westplace Dr Houston, TX 77081
South Central Substation - 2202 St. Emanuel St. Houston, TX 77003
Northwest Substation - 6000 Teague Houston, TX 77041
Houston Fire Department Fire Stations
Click For Locations
Spring Fire Stations
Station 70 - 22306 Springwoods Village Parkway Spring, TX 77389
Station 71 - 646 E. Louetta Road Spring, TX 77373
Station 72 - 23000 Northcrest Drive Spring, TX 77389
Station 73 - 4923 Treaschwig Road Spring, TX 77373
Station 74 - 24030 Old Aldine Westfield Rd. Spring, TX 77373
Station 75 - 3975 FM 2920 Spring, TX 77388
Station 76 - 8407 London Way Drive Spring, TX 77389
Station 77 - 2900 Cypresswood Drive Spring, TX 77388
Station 78 - 1225 Booker Road Spring, TX 77373
Community Partners
Bangladesh Association - 13415 Renn Rd. Houston, TX 77083
Bay City Police Department - (1st United Methodist Church) 2300 Ave H Bay City, TX 77414
Baytown Fire Department - 4723 Garth Rd. Baytown TX 77521
Galveston: Ball High School - 4115 Ave O Galveston, TX 77551
Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center - 1700 First Colony Blvd. Sugarland, TX 77479
Katy: Maud Marks Library - 1815 Westgreen Blvd Katy, TX 77450
Pearland: Pearland Neighborhood Center - 2335 N Texas Ave, Pearland, TX 77581
Richmond/Rosenberg: Terry High School - 5500 Ave N. Rosenberg, TX 77471
Stafford Municipal School District - 1625 Staffordshire Rd. Stafford, TX 77477
Embrace Relief Turkish Raindrop Houston - 9301 W. Bellfort Ave. Houston, TX 77031