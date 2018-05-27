CULTUREMAP

Hot new service helps young Houston women make friends through brunch

HOUSTON, Texas --
Let's face it: for women, it can be hard to make friends as an adult. Think about your average day: get up, pour coffee, head to work, maybe hit the gym afterward, then go home. Maybe hang with coworkers - but that's obviously not the same as those youthful, close relationships. It's even worse for anyone who has just moved to a new city; the lack of deep connections leads to loneliness.

Yes, adulting sucks.

Shelly Long, co-founder of "But First, Let's Brunch," is trying to change that. Her membership-only subscription service targets women ages 24 to 36 looking to make friendships.

