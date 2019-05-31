free stuff friday

FREE FRIDAYS: See what you can do without spending a dime this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, May 31

Family Movie Night
Levy Park
8 p.m.

Music on the Plaza
1001 Bissonnet
6 p.m.

Sizzling Summer Dance
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Free Concert
City Centre
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

HealthFest Houston
Discovery Green
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Coffee and Cars
Memorial City Mall
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Sunday, June 2

Free Community Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Free Yoga Class
Raven Tower
10 a.m.

Bay Area Farmers Market
500 Baybrook Mall Dr
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday Night Live
City Centre
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfree stuff fridayfree stufffun stufffree concert
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE STUFF FRIDAY
Transform your weekend with these FREE events this weekend
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing for FREE
Best FREE things to do in Houston this weekend
Fourth of July weekend free stuff events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News