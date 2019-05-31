FREE FRIDAYS: See what you can do without spending a dime this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, May 31
Family Movie Night
Levy Park
8 p.m.
Music on the Plaza
1001 Bissonnet
6 p.m.
Sizzling Summer Dance
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Free Concert
City Centre
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
HealthFest Houston
Discovery Green
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Coffee and Cars
Memorial City Mall
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Sunday, June 2
Free Community Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.
Free Yoga Class
Raven Tower
10 a.m.
Bay Area Farmers Market
500 Baybrook Mall Dr
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sunday Night Live
City Centre
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
