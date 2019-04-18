easter

See the best places to celebrate Easter, according to WalletHub

By Bria Kalpen
Easter is just a few days away and people around the country are getting ready to dye eggs, hide baskets and put on their Sunday best.

Personal finance site WalletHub compared 100 of the largest cities in the country over 12 metrics, ranging from number of egg-hunts per capita to share of Christian population, to determine which cities bring take Easter celebrations to another level.

New York City ranked at the top of the list, and also ranked first in the "Easter Traditions" category. There are tons of Easter egg hunts around the city for the kids to enjoy, and a plethora of restaurants serving great brunch selections for those looking for a good meal after Easter services.

The report found that the Chicago is the second-best city to celebrate Easter.The third spot went to Los Angeles, followed by Cincinnati, Ohio and St. Louis, Mo., to round out the top five.

The 100th spot went to Hialeah, Fla., with the fewest churches per capita and the second-fewest brunch spots per capita.

For more information and to view the full report, visit WalletHub.com
