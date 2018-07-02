COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Security preparations begin ahead of Freedom Over Texas celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials prepare days ahead before Freedom over Texas event. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Freedom over Texas is only two days away, but authorities are already preparing for the tens of thousands of people expected to arrive and enjoy the music and fireworks.

The holiday event is certainly one that law enforcement take a close look at when it comes to increasing measures at the park.

RELATED: CITGO Freedom Over Texas
EMBED More News Videos

Learn More about Freedom Over Texas


Houston police and Homeland Security will be using several security measures necessary on-site and observing the crowd.

For those present at the event, you will more than likely see uniformed officers and K9 units watching the crowds.

Event-goers may also experience periodic bag checks as they enter.

Although the city does not reveal its plans entirely, there is a lot of work going behind the scenes to keep everyone safe.

"There's a lot of presence on site a lot you see and a lot you don't see," said Director of the Mayor's office of special events Susan Christian. "Then we have security cameras. I think people are getting used to seeing security cameras as well. I can't speak highly enough about the heart of Houstonians they also serve as eyes and ears for us."

Those attending Freedom over Texas are permitted to take lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen, mosquito spray, hats and umbrellas under 4-feet in diameter.

Weapons, drones and ice chests will not be permitted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsFreedom over Texassecuritysafetyjuly fourthHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News