stretch your dollar

Sarah Jessica Parker shoes on sale at huge discount to help Houston food pantries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lovers of designer footwear can put their best foot forward while helping feed the hungry in Harris, Fort Bend and Galveston counties.

At the "Shoe Away Hunger" sale, shoppers can choose from hundreds of pairs of brand new shoes donated by Sarah Jessica Parker from her SJP line.

Shoes that normally sell at retail for $350 to $550 will be available for $50 per pair. They will be available in a variety of sizes, styles and colors. In addition, SJP handbags will be available for a $25 donation. Shoes come directly from showrooms or warehouses and have never been used.

The sale is Thursday, July 25, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston at 2900 Louisiana St.

Shoppers are asked to register by July 19 through the Catholic Charities website. Complimentary wine and snacks will be served.

Proceeds will benefit food pantries in Houston, the Bay Area, Galveston Island, Texas City and Richmond. Catholic Charities serves more than 50,000 individuals through its network of food pantries, which distribute nearly a million pounds of nutritious food annually.

Parker has previously hosted a shoe sale to help a Houston charity. In April, she sold 5,000 pairs of shows to benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center.

RELATED: SHOES AND THE CITY: Sarah Jessica Parker hosts sale benefiting MD Anderson Cancer Center
EMBED More News Videos

Sarah Jessica Parker has shoe sale to benefit MD Anderson cancer research.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustoncelebritycharityshoesstretch your dollarshoppingsales
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Shop Seabrook fish markets for incredible deals on fresh fish
New Houston store offering 70 percent off designer goods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News