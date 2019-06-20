Sarah Jessica Parker shoes on sale at huge discount to help Houston food pantries

At the "Shoe Away Hunger" sale, shoppers can choose from hundreds of pairs of brand new shoes donated by Sarah Jessica Parker from her SJP line.
Shoes that normally sell at retail for $350 to $550 will be available for $50 per pair. They will be available in a variety of sizes, styles and colors. In addition, SJP handbags will be available for a $25 donation. Shoes come directly from showrooms or warehouses and have never been used.
The sale is Thursday, July 25, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston at 2900 Louisiana St.
Shoppers are asked to register by July 19 through the Catholic Charities website. Complimentary wine and snacks will be served.
Proceeds will benefit food pantries in Houston, the Bay Area, Galveston Island, Texas City and Richmond. Catholic Charities serves more than 50,000 individuals through its network of food pantries, which distribute nearly a million pounds of nutritious food annually.
Parker has previously hosted a shoe sale to help a Houston charity. In April, she sold 5,000 pairs of shows to benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center.
