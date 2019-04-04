Sarah Jessica Parker to host shoe sale benefiting MD Anderson Cancer Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sarah Jessica Parker is making a visit to Houston and is bringing 5,000 shoes with her for a great cause.The actress and entrepreneur is hosting a major shoe sale to benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center.The sale will feature shoe styles and accessories from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe brand, which launched in 2014."Any reason to come to Texas is fine by me. So we're going to jump on a plane, spend a few hours there and work the room like we do when we are in New York in our showroom. We'll be there to move things along and make sure people have what they need, to say, 'hello' and to be part of this special day."The sale will be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 16 at the Bayou City Event Center at 9401 Knight Road.