Community & Events

Sarah Jessica Parker to host shoe sale benefiting MD Anderson Cancer Center

EMBED <>More Videos

Sarah Jessica Parker brings shoe to Houston for benefit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sarah Jessica Parker is making a visit to Houston and is bringing 5,000 shoes with her for a great cause.

The actress and entrepreneur is hosting a major shoe sale to benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The sale will feature shoe styles and accessories from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe brand, which launched in 2014.

"Any reason to come to Texas is fine by me. So we're going to jump on a plane, spend a few hours there and work the room like we do when we are in New York in our showroom. We'll be there to move things along and make sure people have what they need, to say, 'hello' and to be part of this special day."

The sale will be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 16 at the Bayou City Event Center at 9401 Knight Road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustoncharityshoesfashion
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missouri City father and son arrested in designer fakes bust
Murder charge dropped against former deputy in Denny's case
DEATH AT DENNY'S: Fight, fatality, fallout of fateful night
Hinch ejected after shouting match erupts with umpire
Crosby residents in fear of another explosion
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Where in the world is Texans QB Deshaun Watson?
Show More
Chick-fil-A fans camp out for year supply of free food
Texas Renaissance Festival announces 2019 dates
Heinz mashes up ketchup, ranch for new sauce
Former Texan enjoys time with The Sunshine Kids Foundation
Kids and smartphones: do they need their own plan?
More TOP STORIES News