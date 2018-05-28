SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe shooting survivors hosting fundraiser Monday for victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Hearts United will hold a fundraiser Monday to help raise money for the Santa Fe shooting victims and their families.

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting will come together today to raise money for victims and their families.

The event is being held through Hearts United, a non-profit group created by three high school seniors who are also survivors.

They say their message is simple: to spread kindness while raising awareness for mental health.

"No matter what political statuses. No matter what ethnicity. No matter what type of person you are, you can get behind a movement for love and kindness." said Annabelle O'Day, a Santa Fe High School student.

The fundraiser will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joe Tambrella Park in Santa Fe.

Hearts United has teamed up with the Houston Dynamo and the Houston Dash for this event. Players are expected to be there in support of the effort.

There will also be a silent auction, entertainment, food and a commemorative walk.

But Hearts United says its mission will not end with the fundraiser being held today. It plans to continue spreading their message as well as form community chapters and get schools therapy dogs.

SEE ALSO: Local schools send messages of support to Santa Fe High School

The fundraiser comes a day before students are expected to return to Santa Fe High School for the first time since the shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others.

The funerals for 14-year-old freshman Kimberly Jessica Vaughan and substitute teacher Ann Perkins will also be held on Tuesday.

Vaughan, a girl scout, also wanted to be a video game designer, her mother told CNN.

Her funeral will be held at Clear Creek Community Church in League City.

A visitation will be held at Forest Park Funeral Home in Webster for Perkins.

She helped save the life of a freshman she was hiding with in a closet when the shooter entered the art room.

All of the victims will be honored at today's fundraiser.

RELATED: Santa Fe High School students form 'Hearts United' to help their grieving community

EMBED More News Videos

Santa Fe relief efforts getting boost from Dynamo

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsSanta Fe High School shootingfundraiserHouston DynamoSanta FeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News