Chevron Houston Marathon Run for a Reason: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

By Charles Miller
James King is a 17-year-old Katy High School student who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at the age of 6.

If you're not familiar with Cystic Fibrosis, it's a genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe. There is no cure for CF, but they have made major strides over the last few decades. In 1984, the life expectancy was less than 20 years old. The current life expectancy is over 40 years old.

James hasn't let the disease stop him, as he's preparing to take part in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. In fact, a large portion of his family is taking part in Chevron Houston Marathon weekend as a way to support James and raise money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis.

ABC13 community journalist Chaz Miller is also running the marathon and raising money for the Texas Gulf Coast Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. You can learn more about his fundraising efforts here: fundraisers.hakuapp.com/chaz-miller
