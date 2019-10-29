Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular set for tonight

Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
Ring in the season with the 100th Annual Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the heart of downtown Houston. The spectacular event is a holiday tradition of music, lighting the official tree, Santa, and family fun. A towering Holiday Tree, glowing with energy efficient LED lights, shimmering ornaments and a stunning star topper will light up the streets of downtown Houston this holiday season. The event takes place in Hermann Square at City Hall from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Learn More
FREE EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 30, 5PM-8PM | Hermann Square at City Hall
Meet This Year's Entertainment:
Chloe X Halle
At soon-to-be 20 and 18, respectively, Chloe and Halle Bailey are spiritually-grounded in a way that far exceeds their years. The sisters write and produce their own music and when they harmonize, there's no denying how attuned they are - as individuals, siblings and creative collaborators. More About The Artists
UCHé
Now a 2019 American Idol TOP TEN FINALIST, UCHé received rave reviews for his spectacular high energy American Idol performances and eccentric wardrobe. Idol Judge Lionel Richie aptly branded him, "Mr. Entertainment", after a series of show stopping performances commenting that his stage presence was of a caliber that could not be taught. Next stop according to UCHé, "Go earn my place in Music history". More About The Artist
Mayor's Office of Special Events
City Hall
901 Bagby, 1st Floor
Houston, TX 77002
PHONE: 832.393.0868