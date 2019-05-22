An adults-only sleepover at Houston Museum of Natural Science will let you snooze amid exhibits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sleepovers aren't just for kids anymore.
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is now allowing adults to enjoy a night at the museum on Aug. 3.
The sleepover will be jam-packed with events including dinner and drinks, a theater show, a flashlight tour of the Morian Hall of Paleontology, a self-guided tour of Death by Natural Causes, and a 90-minute magic show by Ben Jackson.
Attendees will also receive dinner, two drinks, a late night snack, breakfast and a t-shirt.
The event is $200, but all HMNS members will receive a $25 discount when they enter their member ID numbers at checkout.
