SPIRIT OF GIVING

Trae tha Truth helps woman whose presents were stolen out of her trunk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rapper Trae tha Truth has pitched in after a woman says presents intended for her grandkids were stolen from her trunk.

After seeing the story that aired on ABC13 Eyewitness News Sunday, the Relief Gang founder tagged ABC13 with a picture from the story, saying, "Tell her we got her grandkids' Christmas covered, no worries, help me find a way to get in touch with her."

Bridgette Dowdy says she was leaving her hotel room at the Woodspring Suites in Houston when she saw that her car had been broken into. All the Christmas presents she had bought for her grandchildren were stolen from the trunk of her car.

Dowdy told ABC13 that this year's Christmas was already going to be tough. She has been staying at the Woodspring Suites tending to her son, who just had a kidney transplant.

To make matters worse, just as Dowdy realized everything was stolen, her son fell ill again.

Dowdy is no longer scrambling to give her grandchildren a good Christmas, thanks to the rapper is who is affectionately known as a "hometown hero."

