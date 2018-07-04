COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Rainy forecast forces some July 4th events to be cancelled

HOUSTON, Texas --
As the rainy forecast looms over Independence Day, some Houston area communities are making changes to their planned July 4th events.

Scheduled events have been cancelled or moved indoors, impacting plans for residents in Katy, The Woodlands, Rosenberg, Garden Oaks, League City, Kemah and more.

The Kemah Police Department has just announced that the 4th of July Parade scheduled for 9am has been canceled. The fireworks display for this evening is still scheduled to take place.

Children's parades have been cancelled due to the rain for Seabrook, Santa Fe and Northfork.



The events scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. were cancelled at the Katy Fire Station and Katy Heritage Park scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fireworks at Katy Mills/Typhoon Texas are still scheduled to take place in the evening.

In League City, meanwhile, the July 4 Citizen Appreciation Day event will be moved indoors at Hometown Heroes Park.

Officials in South County/The Woodlands, Rosenberg and Garden Oaks also said their celebrations were cancelled.

The city of Tomball announced on Facebook Monday that it would be canceling the annual citywide July 4th Festival, citing inclement weather.
The annual party features fireworks and family-friendly activities, such as live music, food, children's activities and a tribute to veterans.

