With the possibility of storms headed to our area this Halloween, you may want to consider some indoor trick-or-treating.Monster Mash Spooktacular5 p.m. - 7 p.m.Mall-o-ween4 p.m. - 6 p.m.Trick-or-treating4 p.m. - 6 p.m.All treats, no tricks5 p.m. - 6 p.m.Annual Costume Contest6 p.m. - 8 p.m.Spooktacular New Time10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Trick-or-treat5 p.m. - 7 p.m.Mall-o-ween5 p.m. - 7 p.m.16th Annual Trick Or Treat Trail4 p.m. - 8 p.m.