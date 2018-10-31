HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With the possibility of storms headed to our area this Halloween, you may want to consider some indoor trick-or-treating.
Memorial City Mall
Monster Mash Spooktacular
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Deerbrook Mall
Mall-o-ween
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Houston Premium Outlets
Trick-or-treating
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Katy Mills Mall
All treats, no tricks
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Chuck E. Cheese at Northline Commons
Annual Costume Contest
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Woodlands Children's Museum
Spooktacular New Time
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
City Centre
Trick-or-treat
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
San Jacinto Mall
Mall-o-ween
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops in Katy and Pearland
16th Annual Trick Or Treat Trail
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.