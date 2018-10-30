HALLOWEEN

Here are some indoor trick-or-treat alternatives in case storms threaten Halloween plans

Severe storms could bring a risk of gusty winds, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes for trick-or-treating.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the possibility of storms headed to our area this Halloween, you may want to consider some indoor trick-or-treating.

Memorial City Mall
Monster Mash Spooktacular
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Deerbrook Mall
Mall-o-ween
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Houston Premium Outlets
Trick-or-treating
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Katy Mills Mall
All treats, no tricks
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese at Northline Commons
Annual Costume Contest
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Woodlands Children's Museum
Spooktacular New Time
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

City Centre
Trick-or-treat
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

San Jacinto Mall
Mall-o-ween
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops in Katy and Pearland
16th Annual Trick Or Treat Trail
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
