Precinct 4 deputies buy and install AC unit for family

Two Precinct 4 deputies went the extra mile after responding to a medical call this week.Deputies Bobby Espinosa and Brandon Villa responded to a home in the Kleinbrook subdivision.An elderly man living in the home was dehydrated and suffering from heat exhaustion.The deputies quickly learned the home's air conditioner was not working.After the man was taken to the hospital for treatment the deputies left the home and went directly to a home improvement store.They purchased a new air conditioner for the home with their own money.Deputies Espinosa and Villa returned to the home and presented the residents with the AC unit.They even took the time to install it.Constable Mark Herman's Office says the deputies truly represent what it means to serve.