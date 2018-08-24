Pop-up balloon exhibit is blowing up on social media

A cool, new pop-up balloon exhibit is now in Houston.
The exhibit is filled with over-the-top, awe-inspiring and just straight up "extra" balloon installations.
Aspiring and professional models are flocking to the display in hopes of getting some Instagram-worthy pictures.
Tickets to the event are now sold out, but judging by the popularity of this exhibit, there may be more popping up soon.
You can check out the website of the artwork creators here.
Related Topics:
community-eventsHouston
community-eventsHouston