COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SPECIAL AIR MISSION 41: Plane carrying Pres. George HW Bush back to Houston to fly over College Station

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet some of the greeters who will be at Ellington Field to meet President George H.W. Bush when he arrives in Houston for the last time.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
While President George H.W. Bush won't be laid to rest in College Station until Thursday, residents in Aggieland can catch a glimpse of Special Air Mission 41 as it makes its way to Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

The Boeing 747 aircraft carrying the body of the 41st president and his family will zoom over College Station at around 4:40 p.m.

The plane known to the world as Air Force One will carry a special aircraft call sign in honor of the former president.

Texas A&M University officials said anyone interested in watching the flyover can view it from the Reed Arena parking lot on campus.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathfuneralu.s. & worldtexas newsCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
Pres. George H.W. Bush honored in star-studded tribute
Clintons postpone Sugar Land visit for Pres. Bush funeral
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Hundreds expected for invite-only welcome for Bush family
Navy to perform largest ever flyover at Bush funeral
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
Before funeral, Ronan Tynan sang to George HW Bush
Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Heavy storms expected to drench Houston Friday
Show More
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
UH to close for National Day of Mourning for George HW Bush
Memorial City to glow white tonight in President Bush's honor
Ed Emmett announces plans to be professor at Rice University
Houston awarded team in rebooted XFL football league
More News