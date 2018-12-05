While President George H.W. Bush won't be laid to rest in College Station until Thursday, residents in Aggieland can catch a glimpse of Special Air Mission 41 as it makes its way to Houston on Wednesday afternoon.The Boeing 747 aircraft carrying the body of the 41st president and his family will zoom over College Station at around 4:40 p.m.The plane known to the world as Air Force One will carry a special aircraft call sign in honor of the former president.Texas A&M University officials said anyone interested in watching the flyover can view it from the Reed Arena parking lot on campus.