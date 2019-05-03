Community & Events

Here's where you can enjoy the Kentucky Derby, Rockets and Cinco de Mayo in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a lot to do in Houston this weekend with the Kentucky Derby, Rockets game and Cinco de Mayo.

B.B. Lemon
On Saturday, the restaurant is hosting a Kentucky Derby party with food and cocktails. Also, there will be a DJ and hat contest with prizes. The event will begin at 2 p.m.

Julep's
Enjoy mint juleps' at the 5th Annual Derby Party on Saturday, which is expected to draw over 1,000 people. Riel's chef Ryan Lachaine will also be in attendance making hot dogs for the party. Tickets are $15.

Brennan's Courtyard Bar
On Saturday, guests wearing derby-style hats will receive a complimentary "What's in the Shaker" cocktail.

CRAVE Cupcakes
Enjoy a "Fear the Beard" cupcake while supplies last.

State Fare
On Sunday, enjoy $5 margaritas all day and $6 nachos from 2:30 p.m. to close.

Killen's TMX

Enjoy a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Pearland on Sunday with half priced beef and chicken fajitas and $1 margaritas.

Pico's
On Sunday, enjoy live crawfish and Mexican desserts.

Superica
Enjoy a Mexican-style brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustoncinco de mayohouston rocketskentucky derbyrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News