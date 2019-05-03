Here's where you can enjoy the Kentucky Derby, Rockets and Cinco de Mayo in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a lot to do in Houston this weekend with the Kentucky Derby, Rockets game and Cinco de Mayo.
B.B. Lemon
On Saturday, the restaurant is hosting a Kentucky Derby party with food and cocktails. Also, there will be a DJ and hat contest with prizes. The event will begin at 2 p.m.
Julep's
Enjoy mint juleps' at the 5th Annual Derby Party on Saturday, which is expected to draw over 1,000 people. Riel's chef Ryan Lachaine will also be in attendance making hot dogs for the party. Tickets are $15.
Brennan's Courtyard Bar
On Saturday, guests wearing derby-style hats will receive a complimentary "What's in the Shaker" cocktail.
CRAVE Cupcakes
Enjoy a "Fear the Beard" cupcake while supplies last.
State Fare
On Sunday, enjoy $5 margaritas all day and $6 nachos from 2:30 p.m. to close.
Killen's TMX
Enjoy a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Pearland on Sunday with half priced beef and chicken fajitas and $1 margaritas.
Pico's
On Sunday, enjoy live crawfish and Mexican desserts.
Superica
Enjoy a Mexican-style brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
