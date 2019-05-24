free stuff friday

Pizza party, dancing in the street and craft night all happening for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have some great freebies to keep the kids busy this Memorial Day weekend.

Friday, May 24

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium
7 - 11 p.m.

Mommy & Me Craft Night
Chick-Fil-A located at 10225 Almeda Genoa Rd
5:30 p.m.

Dancin' in the Street
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Free Pizza Party
Signature Care Emergency Center on TC Jester
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Young Writer's Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Free Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Car Show & Concert
Tortilleria La Ranchera
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Festival
803 FM 1960 Rd E
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free Yoga
Glassel School of Art
9 a.m.
