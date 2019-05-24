Pizza party, dancing in the street and craft night all happening for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have some great freebies to keep the kids busy this Memorial Day weekend.
Friday, May 24
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium
7 - 11 p.m.
Mommy & Me Craft Night
Chick-Fil-A located at 10225 Almeda Genoa Rd
5:30 p.m.
Dancin' in the Street
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Free Pizza Party
Signature Care Emergency Center on TC Jester
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Young Writer's Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Free Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 26
Car Show & Concert
Tortilleria La Ranchera
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Red, White & Blue Festival
803 FM 1960 Rd E
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Free Yoga
Glassel School of Art
9 a.m.
