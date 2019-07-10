PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland has a fruitful name.
So what better way to celebrate it with the symbol and its claim to fame - the pear.
"It was initiated by the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau to promote tourist activity in Pearland," Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kim Sinistore said.
The Pear-Scape Trail features 20, 4-foot fiberglass pears. The feature also provides a neat scavenger hunt for visitors.
They have all been placed around Pearland with one at King's Biergarten, the Pearland Town Center, Pearland Animal Hospital along with several other businesses and parks. See the full list of locations below.
Watch the video above to see the quirk behind Pear-Scape Trail.
PEAR-SCAPE TRAIL
City Hall Gazebo, 3519 Liberty Drive
Kroger
Greg Hill & Trent Perez
Community Pear
Independence Park, 3919 Liberty Drive
Pearland Animal Hospital
Pearland Medical Center
Southdown Park, 2150 Smith Ranch Road
Comfort Suites & Keep Pearland Beautiful
SpringHill Suites by Marriott/Hampton Inn by Hilton
Keller Williams & A&A Cleaning
Zychlinski Park, 2243 N. Grand Blvd.
Pearland Historical Society
Grand Cornerstone Cultural Arts Center
Hilton Garden Inn, 12101 Shadow Creek Parkway
King's Biergarten, 1329 E. Broadway
Reflection Bay Event Center, 12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy
BAKFISH Brewing Company, 1231 Broadway (DSL Construction & Design)
Pearland Town Center - 3 pears (PTC, Triad Construction & project paint a pear)
Country Place Golf Course, 3123 Flower Fields Ln
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Pearland's Pears: Follow the trail of the town's famed symbol
HTX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News