Pearland's Pears: Follow the trail of the town's famed symbol

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland has a fruitful name.So what better way to celebrate it with the symbol and its claim to fame - the pear."It was initiated by the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau to promote tourist activity in Pearland," Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kim Sinistore said.The Pear-Scape Trail features 20, 4-foot fiberglass pears. The feature also provides a neat scavenger hunt for visitors.They have all been placed around Pearland with one at King's Biergarten, the Pearland Town Center, Pearland Animal Hospital along with several other businesses and parks. See the full list of locations below.Watch the video above to see the quirk behind Pear-Scape Trail City Hall Gazebo, 3519 Liberty DriveKrogerGreg Hill & Trent PerezCommunity PearIndependence Park, 3919 Liberty DrivePearland Animal HospitalPearland Medical CenterSouthdown Park, 2150 Smith Ranch RoadComfort Suites & Keep Pearland BeautifulSpringHill Suites by Marriott/Hampton Inn by HiltonKeller Williams & A&A CleaningZychlinski Park, 2243 N. Grand Blvd.Pearland Historical SocietyGrand Cornerstone Cultural Arts CenterHilton Garden Inn, 12101 Shadow Creek ParkwayKing's Biergarten, 1329 E. BroadwayReflection Bay Event Center, 12234 Shadow Creek PkwyBAKFISH Brewing Company, 1231 Broadway (DSL Construction & Design)Pearland Town Center - 3 pears (PTC, Triad Construction & project paint a pear)Country Place Golf Course, 3123 Flower Fields Ln