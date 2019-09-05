Pasadena ISD kids get first-time meeting with horses from upcoming rodeo

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're driving around Pasadena this week, you might spot trail riders from the Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo on the road. They are a dedicated group determined to carry on a tradition despite the heat.Part of the new tradition includes introducing the trail riders to Pasadena ISD students. Over the next couple of days, the trail riders will visit eight schools, giving kids a chance to see the horses, ask questions, and most importantly, feed the animals."Once it touched my hand it was kind of scary. I was like, 'What is this?' Toward the end, I was like, 'Oh, this is fun! I want to do it again,'" said Pasadena ISD student Emmery Lynn recalled.Pasadena ISD started the meet-and-greet tradition last year. It's now an annual tradition that kids look forward to."I've never actually really seen a horse live and petting it, so it was fun," said another student Spree Ediger.The reason school leaders started this was to introduce kids to Pasadena's livestock community."We're growing our FFA program, and our rodeo is so wonderful about giving back to the school districts. And the students that are participating in those programs, and we want the little ones to know about that," explained Pasadena ISD Superintendent Deeann Powell.After Thursday, hundreds of Pasadena's little ones certainly know about the rodeo, and its trail-riding horses. The experience only lasted about a half of an hour before the group of riders took off for the next school. But it was just enough time to leave a lasting impact that will stick around well after the horses gallop down the road.Kids can see the horses again this Saturday, Sept. 7 at the rodeo's parade. The Livestock Show & Rodeo starts Sept. 20.