Pasadena ISD hoping to raise $1 million for breast cancer treatment and research

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena ISD's award-winning breast cancer funding group is hoping to raise enough money this year to bring its total donations to $1 million.

For the past 15 years, the team has raised $914,000 for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

"We provide screenings, we provide support services, we provide education and we provide treatment assistance for patients going through chemo and therapies," explained Julie Voss, the executive director of Susan G. Komen Houston.

Pasadena ISD is the only school district in the Houston area to participate as a team for the annual event.

