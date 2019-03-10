Community & Events

Parts of RodeoHouston Agventure closed due to water main break

Rodeo goers, heads up!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parts of RodeoHouston's family favorite Agventure will closed on Sunday due to a water main break. The closure will affect parts of NRG Center Hall A.

RodeoHouston said all of the animal are safe and were unaffected.

The activities inside NRG Center, as well as the petting zoo and poultry exhibit are open. The carnival and other outdoor activities are also not affected.

