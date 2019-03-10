Parts of RodeoHouston Agventure closed due to water main break

Due to a water main break, portions of AGVENTURE in NRG Center Hall A will be closed today. The animals are safe & were unaffected. The activities inside NRG Center, as well as the petting zoo & poultry exhibit, are open, as are the carnival & all other outdoor activities. — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 10, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parts of RodeoHouston's family favorite Agventure will closed on Sunday due to a water main break. The closure will affect parts of NRG Center Hall A.RodeoHouston said all of the animal are safe and were unaffected.The activities inside NRG Center, as well as the petting zoo and poultry exhibit are open. The carnival and other outdoor activities are also not affected.