Hey y’all! More sections of AGVENTURE are now open including the Pony Rides, Tour of Texas, Honey Bee Exhibit and Horticulture Exhibit. — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 10, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parts of RodeoHouston's family favorite Agventure have re-opened after they were briefly closed on Sunday due to a water main break. The closure affected parts of NRG Center Hall A.RodeoHouston said all of the animal are safe and were unaffected.The Pony Rides, Tour of Texas, Honey Bee Exhibit and Horticulture Exhibit are now back opened.The petting zoo and poultry exhibit are also still open. The carnival and other outdoor activities were not affected.