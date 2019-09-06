Community & Events

Montgomery County farm dedicates 2019 corn maze to the Houston Astros

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- Get into the spirit of fall in Montgomery!

P-6 Farms just released their 2019 corn maze design, inspired by the Houston Astros and the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The 8-acre corn maze is open to the public on the weekends beginning in late September.

Their Fall Festival and Corn Maze will be open from Sept. 28- Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays in September, October, and November and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in September and October only.

Online tickets are $12.95 each.

You can purchase a ticket and learn more about the Fall Festival at p-6farms.com.
