Outdoor pop-up theater featuring actual beds coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you looking for another reason to stay in bed? You might want to add this to your list.

Known as the "world's most comfortable" movie experience, Bed Cinema is coming to Houston this summer, and they're bringing free popcorn!

The event plans to host a one-of-a-kind movie experience on June 24 - 28. Though a list of movies that will be screened hasn't been released, Bed Cinema said it will include some classics.

So, what can movie-lovers expect? Organizers said the event includes more than 150 double beds complete with pillows, blankets and LED-lit bedside tables.

Each bed can accommodate up to four people. Guests can also bring their own picnic blankets if lying in bed isn't their preferred movie-viewing position.

Click on the event's website to pre-register and be the first to know about tickets.

READ ALSO: Houston Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring 2020 movie lineup

This could become your next favorite hotspot!

