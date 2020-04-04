Outdoor activity options change amid pandemic

Coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Social distancing and personal hygiene remain a priority as some outdoor activities see changes this weekend.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife is now requiring people to reserve day passes and camping permits in advance to enter Texas state parks. You must print passes and permits at home.

Other changes include no transactions being made at the parks. Gathering sites like visitor centers, pavilions or playgrounds are all closed. All in-person events and equipment rentals or loans are cancelled.

Here are the details of the current guidelines.

Another change people may see in outdoor activities is from BCycle. Houston BCycle is still available, but changes include closure of stations near crowded city parks.

Patrons rent a bike at the B-station and return it to another station at their destination.

Houston BCycle said March was the busiest month in the program's history, recording more than 26,000 trips. It has increased the cleaning of rental kiosks and bikes, but use the app to rent bicycles if you can and clean your hands before and after use.

Houston BCycle has 109 bike sharing stations but is closing these 12 stations to discourage crowding at parks:
  • Sabine Bridge
  • Eleanor Tinsley Park
  • Spotts Park
  • Jackson Hill & Memorial
  • Lost Lake
  • Centennial Gardens
  • Hermann Park Lake Plaza
  • Hermann Park Bill Coats Bridge
  • Hermann Park/Rice U METRORail
  • Memorial Park Picnic Loop
  • Memorial Park Running Center
  • Stude Park


