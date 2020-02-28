houston livestock show and rodeo

Our favorite moments from the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade took over downtown Houston Saturday morning.

Every February since 1938, the nation's fourth largest city is transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands.

Watch the video above to see our favorite moments from the 2020 parade!

VIDEO: What the Houston Rodeo Parade looked like in 1960
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive footage of the 1960 Houston Rodeo parade



The parade route began at Bagby and Walker Streets, traveled from Travis to Bell Street, and from Bell Street to Louisiana Street, before turning on Lamar Street, and ending at Lamar and Bagby.



VIDEO: See the fun from previous years at Houston's Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

EMBED More News Videos

Here's highlights from the 2019 parade.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhouston livestock show and rodeoparaderodeo fashionrodeo houston
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Show your western pride for Go Texan Day!
School closed after water main break? What to do with the kids
RodeoHouston BBQ contest goes on amid water emergency
Must-have guide to RodeoHouston BBQ parking and transportation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boil water notice issued for Houston area lifted
5 rushed to hospital after charter bus crashes on North Loop
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus hits several in Texas, CDC reports
Saturday is Leap Day! What you should know about Feb. 29
Deputies chase teens in stolen car for 10 minutes
Show More
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies
Police answer calls about truck driving wrong way on highway
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
Beautiful Saturday, strong storms next week
Looking back at the Rodeo Parade's early days
More TOP STORIES News