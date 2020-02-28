Our favorite moments from the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5145625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 archive footage of the 1960 Houston Rodeo parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade took over downtown Houston Saturday morning.Every February since 1938, the nation's fourth largest city is transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands.Watch the video above to see our favorite moments from the 2020 parade!The parade route began at Bagby and Walker Streets, traveled from Travis to Bell Street, and from Bell Street to Louisiana Street, before turning on Lamar Street, and ending at Lamar and Bagby.