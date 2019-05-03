HTX

Oak Tree Manor wedding venue, bed and breakfast rooted in Spring history

SPRING, Texas -- On the grassy lawn of Oak Tree Manor, a bed and breakfast and wedding venue in Spring, stands a 200-year-old oak tree. As local folklore tells it, couples married under this tree will be blessed with happiness, children and love.

Oak Tree Manor owner, Magdalena Jacobo, said she holds between 60-80 weddings each year under this tree or on its surrounding property, which includes a house, a reception area and outdoor space.

Jacobo said she moved to the U.S. in 1981 from Mexico to find work.

After working as a maid cleaning apartments and even opening her own business, Maggie's Cleaning and Painting Co., Jacobo saved enough money to buy a house: a nearly 150-year-old home located on Spring Stuebner Road.

The home was built in 1876 by German immigrants, and the original homesteaders-the Wunsche brothers-are local legends even today.

Jacobo decided to convert her home into a bed and breakfast in 2007. That same year, she received a call from a couple who wanted to host a small outdoor wedding on the property, and from there, the idea took off.

Now, the family-owned business focuses on weddings, and it's also beginning to host events for former guests, including free wine tastings.

"We are trying to come up with ways to keep them connected to the venue," said Jacobo.

Oak Tree Manor
5310 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring
281-704-9639
www.oaktreemanor.net
Tours: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri.-Sun. when available

Historical features
House was built in 1867
Original homesteaders were the Wunsche brothers
Surrounded by century-old oak trees, some more than 200 years old
Original woods have been preserved

