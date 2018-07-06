COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman on Staten Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers on Staten Island are being praised after a video showing them singing "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

By
STATEN ISLAND --
NYPD officers on Staten Island are being praised after a video showing them singing "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

The video, posted by Facebook user Madie Dee on June 21, shows a group of officers inside the St. George Ferry Terminal greeting the woman, whose name is Lisa, singing to her.

They even bought her burgers, fries and a soda.

When Officer Leron Lee purchased the meal, his colleagues, Officers Kevin Ng and Paul Lantieri, started teasing him for cheating on his diet. But when they saw the meal was for Lisa, a woman who frequents the terminal, they decided to join in on the birthday celebrations.

"A little embarrassed," Lee said. "I didn't do it for the positive feedback I got. I just did it to show someone gratitude on their birthday."
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has the story of the officers who sang "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman.


Staten Island residents are appreciating the positive attention this story brings to their community.
"Sometimes they're shed in a negative light, so putting themselves out in the community and having them do positive things, especially singing happy birthday to a woman they don't know, that's such a great thing," Kai Bingham said.

"You never be expecting it to happen here on Staten Island where society has more or less threw us to the dogs," said Staten Island resident Wilbur Spann. "It lifts people's spirits to see something good like that happen."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfeel goodnypdhomelessstaten island ferryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News