Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!Levy Park10 a.m.The Square at Memorial City7 p.m.Levy Park8:30 a.m.Levy Park10 a.m.Chelsea Market Theatre8 p.m.Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Gateway Classic Cars9 a.m. - 12 p.m.Memorial City3 p.m. - 5 p.m.Sugar Land Town SquareDec. 30 - 31, all dayLevy Park10 a.m.Levy Park11 a.m.