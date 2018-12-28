COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Celebrate the weekend holiday with these free events

Here's some free events and more happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, December 28

Public Piano Play
Levy Park
10 a.m.

The Little Mermaid
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Saturday, December 29

Bootcamp
Levy Park
8:30 a.m.

Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Christmas Bingo
Chelsea Market Theatre
8 p.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Coffee and Cars
Gateway Classic Cars
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday, December 30

Sunday Funday
Memorial City
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

New Year's Eve Bash
Sugar Land Town Square
Dec. 30 - 31, all day

Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Zumba
Levy Park
11 a.m.
