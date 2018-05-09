COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New renderings released of Houston Botanic Garden

EMBED </>More Videos

New renderings released of Houston Botanical Garden. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New renderings have been released of the new Houston Botanic Garden in southeast Houston. The garden is being built on the former Glenbrook Golf Course.

The global gardens will include tropical, subtropical and arid collections from around the world.

There will also be an edible garden featuring things you can eat.

The children's garden includes a picnic area and boardwalk with an events lawn for performing arts and weddings.

Groundbreaking will happen later this year with the garden set to open fall 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstheme parkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News