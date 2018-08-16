COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Harvey Heroes: New mural in Westchase District honors heroes of the storm

A mural honoring Harvey heroes will be unveiled in the Westchase District.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Saturday marks one year since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston.

Now a new mural in the Westchase District is being unveiled today to honor the first responders and civilian rescuers who were so crucial in the days during and after the storm.

The 2,000 square foot mural is painted along the banks of Brays Bayou in Harwin Park. That will make it the largest mural in the Westchase District.

The work created by artist Larry Crawford shows people in boats and helicopters working to rescue others from the flood.

There is also a simple message on the work: "Thank you Houston heroes."

The mural is located within the park at the Brays Bayou Connector Trail.
