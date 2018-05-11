HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Dazzling underground light show illuminates hidden spaces at Buffalo Bayou Park

Dazzling underground light show illuminates hidden spaces at Buffalo Bayou Park (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Ater the rain comes the rainbows. And so almost a year after the art storm known as "Rain: Magdalena Fernández at the Houston Cistern" has moved on, Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP) now presents "Carlos Cruz-Diez at the Cistern: Spatial Chromointerference" to alight the underground space once more, this time with spectrums of color.

One of the city's most strange and wonderful hidden spaces, the Cistern, at the Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park, was first constructed almost a century ago as an underground freshwater reservoir. After falling into disuse for decades, the Buffalo Bayou Partnership rediscovered and renovated the the 87,500-square-foot-space, filled with hundreds of 25-foot high concrete columns that appear to grow from the watery depths. The architecture on its own-looking both ancient and alien-has drawn tens of thousands of tourists and curious Houstonians to the park. But the Cistern has also become a kind of concrete, three dimensional canvas for brilliant contemporary art.

Read more at CultureMap Houston.
