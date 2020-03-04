KATY, Texas -- Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opens March 3 at 1230 Grand West Blvd., Katy, according to a press release.
The entertainment facility offers activities for the whole family, such as 0.5-mile, multi-level high-speed electric go-kart track. Other activities include a ropes course, laser tag, mini golf, arcade games and virtual reality gaming.
Andretti also includes several dining options. There is a sit-down restaurant, two bars and a food truck plaza with pizza, Asian and American meal options. Guests can also watch their favorite sports games on HD TVs. A dessert bar also offers a menu of sweet treats.
The Georgia-based brand has four other locations, including two in Texas in San Antonio and The Colony. For more information, call 832-974-2201 or visit www.andrettikarting.com/katy.
For more on this story, please visit CommunityImpact.com.
New go kart track in Katy to open in time for Spring Break
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News